Haryana: Cinema halls, pools shut in 5 districts including Gurgaon amid Omicron scare | Top Points

Malls and markets have been allowed to stay open till 5 PM.

The restrictions came in view of the rise in covid cases.

The Haryana government on Saturday shut down cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad & three other districts. Apart from this, government and private offices will function with 50% staff attendance. The restrictions will come into force from January 2 and will remain in effect till January 12.

The restrictions came in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state and the emergence of the new Omicron variant. Here are some important guidelines issued by the state government.

Both government and private offices, except those providing emergency and essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent of staff in attendance. All swimming pools, sports complexes, and stadiums shall remain closed (except being used for training of sportspersons for participation in National/International sports events). Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed inside sabzi mandis, grain markets, bars, parks, religious places and public transport. The five districts in Haryana where these restrictions will come into force are Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat. These districts have the highest daily infection rates. Malls and markets have been allowed to stay open till 5 PM, while bars and restaurants have been permitted to function with only 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

