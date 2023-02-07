Mumbai Airport receives threat call from terror group claiming to be Indian Mujahideen

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A scene of the Mumbai airport.

Police and other security forces at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after a threat call from the terror group, Indian Mujahideen (IM). Sources cite that the threat call was received at the airport on Monday. They also said the caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh.

The officials have informed the Mumbai Police about the threat call. All agencies of the airport were alerted. Mumbai's Sahar Police began an investigation by registering a case against the unknown person under section 505(1).

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News