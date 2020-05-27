Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai airport operates 50 flights, caters to about 5 thousand passengers

AAI-GVK group-run Mumbai airport said it operated 50 flights on Wednesday, with 25 departures and arrivals each, and catered to about 5,000 passengers. This is the first time the country's second largest airport has operated its revised schedule of 50 flights per day since the resumption of domestic passenger services on May 25.

Last Sunday, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had announced resumption of domestic passenger services from May 25 in a gradual manner, as per the central government's directives, saying it will be operating a total of 50 flights to begin with -- 25 departures and equal number of arrivals.

"The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw on Wednesday a total of 50 flights being operated, which include 25 departures and 25 arrivals, catering to a total of 4,993 passengers," MIAL said in a statement.

Of these 4,993 passengers, 3,592 flew out of the city while 1,401 arrived on different flights from various destinations, the airport operator added.

The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing out of Mumbai airport, MIAL added.

