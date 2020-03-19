Mumbai AC local train service to remain suspended from Friday amid COVID 19 spread

Mumbai AC local train services suspended amid COVID 19 spread

Mumbai's AC local train services will remain suspended from Friday (tomorrow) as the state gears up to contain the spread of COVID 19 which has infected at least 47 people in Maharashtra alone while all India toll has surged to 169. Maharashtra is also the state which has reported one of the three coronavirus deaths in the country after a 64-year-old man died on Tuesday.

Two more women in Mumbai test COVID 19 positive, put on ventilator

Two more women tested positive for the noval coronavirus on Thursday and have been put on the ventilator at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India which has the maximum number of COVID 19 cases in the country. The state administration has already closed down all educational institutions, while offices have asked employees to work from home. The government has also advised public not to indulge in mass gatherings in order to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Uddhav Thackeray to take decision on suspending all Mumbai local train service

While AC local train services will remain suspended from Friday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to take a call on suspending all Mumbai local train service in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus amid rising cases of the deadly disease in the state.

Thackeray is likely to hold discussions on the matter at the state cabinet meeting today with the objective to stop its spread from 'Phase II to Phase III' at any cost.

Apart from Mumbai local, a decision on Mumbai Metro Rail, Monorail and other public modes of transport is also expected to come.

