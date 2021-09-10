Mumbai: 32-year-old woman raped in Saki Naka, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The accused was identified as Mohan Chauhan, aged 45. The police are conducting an investigation on whether the victim and the arrested had known each other before the incident.

A man accused in the rape case of a 32-year-old woman in the Saki Naka area of ​​Mumbai was arrested on Friday under sections 307, 376, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, said Mumbai Police.

The horrific incident took place at 3 am on Friday in Saki Naka where the accused assaulted the victim with a rod and left her lying unconscious on Khairani Road. The woman was immediately admitted to Rajwadi hospital, and her condition is said to be serious. The victim had serious injury marks on her private parts and was found stranded on the road by the time the police got to the location.

The police said that they had received a call about a fight between a man and a woman at Saki Naka.

