Jaipur: Man working in post office honey trapped, sold secrets to Pakistan's ISI, arrested

In a big achievement for the intelligence agencies, a man working for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI from Rajasthan has been arrested.

Bharat Godara, who is said to be a victim of honey trap, worked as an assistant in the post office near Jaipur railway station and has been selling important documents pertaining to national importance to the ISI for last six months

According to reports, he used to send photographs of the Army's important documents and confidential documents to the Pakistani intelligence agency.

Godara and his handlers at the ISIS use to communicate through social media.

