Minor girl gang-raped by her cousin, accomplice in UP's Ballia. 

The incident took place on Thursday night when the victim's cousin took her to a secluded place where he and his friend gang-raped her, a senior officer said.

Ballia Published on: September 10, 2021 14:07 IST
Image Source : BALLIA POLICE (TWITTER/REPRESENTATIONAL)

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men, including her cousin, in a village in Sukhpura area here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Ram Karan Naiyar, who visited the spot on Friday, said an FIR has been registered in this regard against the two accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint lodged by the girl's uncle.

The accused have been detained and the girl has been sent for a medical examination, the SP said.

