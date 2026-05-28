Delhi water crisis: Wazirabad, Chandrawal plants run low; Yamuna runs dry as people struggle amid heatwave

New Delhi:

Several parts of Delhi are facing a severe water crisis as the city’s water supply has reportedly dropped by nearly 20 per cent amid scorching summer temperatures. Two major water treatment plants, Wazirabad and Chandrawal, are operating at drastically reduced capacity, triggering acute shortages across multiple areas of the national capital. Residents struggling with the crisis said water tankers are proving inadequate, with people often seen arguing and fighting over access to water.

The shortage has intensified the difficulties faced by citizens as Delhi continues to reel under an intense heatwave.

Residents struggle amid extreme temperatures

Delhi has been witnessing severe heat conditions, with temperatures touching nearly 44 degrees Celsius and some areas recording around 47 degrees Celsius. Amid the heatwave, the lack of water supply has worsened the situation for residents.

In several colonies, people complained that either water supply has stopped completely over the past week or the water being supplied is dirty and unfit for use.

Worst-affected areas

The water crisis has severely impacted several areas, including Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Nabi Karim, Motia Khan, Malka Ganj, Baljit Nagar, Anand Parbat, Rajendra Nagar, Chawri Bazaar, BR Camp, Sanjay Gandhi Camp and Inderpuri.

Residents said water tankers get emptied within minutes of arriving, leaving many people without access to sufficient drinking water.

Yamuna running dry near Wazirabad

The Yamuna river near the Wazirabad barrage has almost dried up, with only a small stream of water visible and large stretches covered in sand. The nearby Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant is also facing severe shortages of raw water.

Due to the low water level in the Yamuna, both the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants are functioning at only around 70 per cent of their capacity. Together, the two plants have a treatment capacity of nearly 225 million gallons per day (MGD).

Officials said the water level in the Wazirabad pond needs to remain at 674 feet for the plants to function at full capacity, but it had reportedly dropped to 668 feet three days ago. Authorities are now constructing a canal to divert whatever little water remains in the river towards the treatment plant intake points.

Delhi Jal Board takes emergency measures

To maintain supply, raw water from the Munak canal is being diverted through the Haiderpur canal towards Wazirabad. Delhi Jal Board officials said the arrangement is helping the affected plants operate at around 70-80 per cent capacity.

Other treatment plants, including Haiderpur, Bawana, Nangloi and Dwarka, are also witnessing a minor reduction in supply due to the redistribution of water resources.

However, treatment plants connected to the Ganga basin and canal system, such as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi plants, are functioning normally at full capacity. The Okhla Water Treatment Plant is also operating without disruption.

Authorities said efforts are underway to improve the city’s water supply situation, and additional water release into the canal system has been requested from Haryana irrigation department officials.