'This is just a trailer': Threat letter found in car laden with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Image Source : INDIA TV A green-coloured Scorpio was found parked near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The Mumbai Police has intensified investigations into the case of an abandoned explosive-laden SUV found near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia. According to reports, an FIR has been registered and a few people are being questioned in connection with the incident.



Mumbai Police sources told India TV that a threat letter was also recovered from inside the bag found in the green-coloured Scorpio parked just yards away from multi-storey house of Reliance Industries chairman.

While the police is tighlipped about the content of the letter, sources said it warned of more 'real' action next time. "To Nita bhabhi and Mukesh bhaiya, this is just a trailer. All preparations have been done...picture abhi baaki hai," the purported letter stated. The bag from which the letter was found had 'Mumbai Indians' written on it.

ALSO READ: Security heightened after gelatin sticks found in SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai house, FIR filed

The Scorpio had a fake number plate which matched with the registration numbers of Ambani's cavalcade, sources said.

The vehicle's chasis number and other details have revealed that it was stolen from outside Maharashtra. Sources also revealed that the gelatin sticks were procured from a Nagpur-based company.

The investigating teams have obtained CCTV recordings from the area. The visuals show that the driver of the SUV got down from the car from the rear gate. The suspect is seen wearing a hoodie to hide his identity.

The car has been spotted in at least three different CCTV footages coming from Worli side.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had confirmed that 20 gelatin explosives sticks were found inside the Scorpio in the vicinity Mukesh Ambani's residence. "The Mumbai Crime Branch police is investigating the matter and the findings will be out soon," he said.

Latest India News