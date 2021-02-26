Image Source : ANI Security heightened after gelatin sticks found in SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai house, FIR filed

Around 20 gelatin sticks were found in a suspicious vehicle parked outside Antilla, the south Mumbai residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, on Thursday evening. This led to a security scare and a massive deployment of cops near Ambani's residence.

According to police, an FIR has been registered in connection with the seizure of the vehicle. Police said that the vehicle with gelatin sticks and apparently a fake number plate was found parked on Thursday on Carmichael Road near Antilia. Antilia is the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani. It is one of the most valuable private residential properties in the world. The 27-storey home is the most expensive residence in India.

The FIR has been registered at the Gamdevi Police Station against unidentified persons, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said. Police have registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

Section four of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) has also been included in the FIR, the official said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.

The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail. A letter was also found inside the car. Police didn't reveal its contents.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed that 20 gelatin explosives sticks were found in a Scorpio van in the vicinity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence. "The Mumbai Crime Branch police is investigating the matter and the findings will be out soon," he said.

