J&K: Mughal road closed for traffic after fresh snowfall

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Mughal road, an alternate link connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday (November 6) as most of the high altitude area experienced light to moderate snowfall overnight, officials said.

However, the traffic on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is moving normally despite rains which lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir, they said. More than five inches of snow accumulated on the ground between Poshana and Peer Ki Gali rendering the Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, unsafe, officials said.

The weatherman has predicted inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir with intermittent rains and snowfall till November 10 (Thursday) under the influence of western disturbance. Mughal road usually remains closed for winter months owing to heavy snowfall in 11,433 feet high Peer Ki Gali.

A traffic department official said the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is open with no report of any disruption in the movement of vehicles which are plying from both sides. Jammu city also witnessed high speed winds overnight along with a spell of heavy rains during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday but there was no report of any damage, they said.

