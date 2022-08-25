MP weather update: Tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur swept away in flooded river in Sehore | KNOW DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Aerial view of the flood-affected Vidisha district following incessant monsoon rainfall, in Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

MP weather update : Around two revenue officials from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district got swept away in a flooded river and the body of one of them was found 350 kilometres away nearly a week later, a police official said on Thursday (August 25).

The body was identified by the family members on Wednesday (August 24), nine days after the incident, he said.

Tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur (45) and patwari Mahendra Singh Rajak were returning from a party on August 15 (Monday) when they were swept away in the swollen Siwan river in Sehore.

Rajak's body was found the same day at some distance from the river, but Thakur was missing since then, Baroda police station in-charge Rajesh Sharma said.

On August 21, a body was found in the Parvati river under Baroda police station limits in Sheopur district, nearly 350 km away, he said.

Police buried it at a designated spot in the presence of naib tehsildar Bharat Nayak and flashed information about it on various networks.

Image Source : PTI. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets and interacts with residents of flood-affected areas, in Vidisha district.

After getting information, Thakur's family members rushed to Sheopur and contacted the district police.

The body was exhumed on Wednesday. Thakur's son and daughter then identified the deceased as their father, the official said.

After necessary formalities, the body was handed over to Thakur's family members for the last rites.

The Sheopur police will send the case diary to Mandi police station in Sehore for further investigation as the missing person's report was filed there, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

