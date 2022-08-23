Madhya Pradesh weather update: SDERF, NDRF rescue over 400 people from floods, excess rain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Partially submerged temple in floodwater along the Narmada river, swollen due to incessant monsoon rainfall, in Jabalpur, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Madhya Pradesh weather update : In the last 24 hours, SDERF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) together have rescued over 400 people from floodsand excess rain in the state.

The following number of people from floods and excess rain- Vidisha (190), Rajgarh (103), Ashoknagar (94), Raisen (7), Jabalpur (5), Mandla (3), Sidhi (2), Guna (3).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed situations in rain-affected districts of the state; stated that assistance will be given by sending helicopters to Vidisha if need be.

While, Rajgarh collector informed about the precautions being taken on the increased water levels of Ajnar river, added the CMO.

Narmadapuram collector informed the CM that the situation at the Ghats is under control. Sehore collector apprised CM Chouhan that around 150 civilians have been rescued& that the relief work is underway.

Image Source : PTI. Narmada river in spate following heavy monsoon rains, at Bhedaghat in Jabalpur, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Necessary relief work underway in Guna; disaster teams called from Gwalior, stated the CMO. Earlier on Monday (August 22), a red alert for rainfall has been issued in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

Apart from this, moderate rainfall to take place in 12 districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone.

Due to the incessant rains, District Collector and Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh had on Monday announced that there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district yesterday.

(With ANI inputs)

