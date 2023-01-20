'Join BJP or face bulldozer,' MP minister's remark draws flak

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@KKMISHRAINC (TWITTER) "Listen Congress members - join the BJP. Move towards this side (ruling party) slowly. In 2023 (when Assembly polls are scheduled in the state) too, the BJP will form a government in MP," Mahendra Singh Sisodia said.

The comment of a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh has drawn flak after he reportedly asked Congress members of his state to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or face the threat of demolition by the Chief Minister's bulldozer. A video of Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia has gone viral on social media. In the video the minister is heard telling Congress leaders, "Listen Congress members - join the BJP. Move towards this side (ruling party) slowly. In 2023 (when Assembly polls are scheduled in the state) too, the BJP will form a government in MP. Mama's bulldozer is ready," Sisodia reportedly said while canvassing for Friday's Raghogarh Nagar civic polls.

Like some other BJP-ruled states, the Madhya Pradesh government has been bulldozing the alleged illegal portions of the houses of people accused of various offences.

Reacting strongly to his remarks, Congress's Rajya Sabha member and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "People of Raghogarh are not cowards and they will not get scared by such threats. The people of Raghogarh will vote fearlessly..."

Congress MLA from Raghogarh, Jaivardhan Singh said the minister's remark reflects his 'negative mentality.' "As BJP has nothing to highlight in terms of development, its leader makes such comments. We have always done politics of uniting people and not breaking them. The Congress will win all 24 wards of the Nagar Palika," he said.

However, responding to the Congress party's comments, BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said, "Whatever the minister had said is intended to warn those indulging in illegal activities and for them a bulldozer is always ready. The government uses bulldozers as per the legally-approved process... Congressmen are afraid as probably they indulge in such activities where there is a possibility of bulldozer's intervention."

