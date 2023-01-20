'Devil preaching scriptures'- BK Hariprasad targets PM Modi; Bommai hits back- 'Congress saw defeat'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress Vs BJP battle gets momentum ahead of polls

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: As the assembly election is approaching in Karnataka, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress intensified their attack against each other.

On Friday, a bitter war of words began in the state.

Congress is desperate: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed Congress leader and LoP in Karnataka Legislative Council BK Hariprasad for his remarks against PM Modi.

"There is a Modi wave here (Karnataka). They (Opposition) can see defeat now, and due to desperation, they are talking this way. It shows the culture of the Congress party," said Chief Minister Bommai.

Congress targets PM Modi on his Muslim outreach.

Earlier, Congress leader BK Hariprasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is telling his party leaders to take Muslims into confidence is like the devil preaching scriptures.

During elections, they want to go for such gimmicks, but people are not ready to accept this, he added.

Modi's message to BJP leaders

While addressing the BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, PM Modi advised party leaders to start working to reach out to all communities, including minorities and refrain from speaking against Muslim community.

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

