Schools in south east Delhi to stay shut on Monday

All schools in south east Delhi will remain shut on Monday, Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisoda announced here on Sunday night. According to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, all government and private schools in Okhla, Jamia Nagar, New Friends Colony, Madanpur Khadar areas of south east Delhi district will remain closed on Monday.

The announcement came in the wake of unprecedented violence that erupted following protests in Jamia Nagar, against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Several buses were burnt as violent mobs clashed with the police in south Delhi on Sunday.

