Former Union minister ID Swami dies at 90

Former Union minister Swami dies at 90

Former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs I.D. Swami died due to a heart ailment on Sunday afternoon. He was 90. Swami passed away at 2:15 P.M. at Metro Hospital in Faridabad in Haryana. He was suffering from heart disease. He is survived by a son and three daughters. Swami was Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in 1999 in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

Swami's wife Padma died last week.

