RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls youth 'demographic dividend', urges them to shape India's future

Nagpur:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that India needs the youth for its progress and described them as "demographic dividend". However, he also cautioned the youth that they need to understand that India is different from countries such as the United States (US), Australia, China and New Zealand.

Bhagwat made the remarks while interacting with the youth on the occasion of Independence Day at an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Bhagwat said India cannot adopt an approach like the US and China because of its large population and the comparatively smaller geographical area. Therefore, a proper study needs to be conducted, he said, while adding that India has an obligation to show the path to the entire world.

"The youth are a demographic dividend. We will benefit greatly if they are handled properly; otherwise, there will be a burden on society. The youth are going to be earning people. Employment is not only jobs, but also those who do labour work, and it needs to be treated with respect," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The world, due to its imperfect vision, is stumbling. It is our obligation as part of Bharat to show the world the future path through our vision and balance it. We need to prepare for it," he added.

People must understand what the tricolour represents and the efforts that are required to take the country to a higher position, the RSS chief said. He also said that the countrymen should not compare India with other countries.

In his second interaction with the youth in around 10 days, Bhagwat also said that India's outlook is not limited to making money, but the rest of the worlds thinks in materialistic terms.

"It is sufficient for countries to think only about employment, which have less population, or huge geography, or countries having huge resources. But a country like Bharat, with a huge population, has less geography than Canada, the US, and China, and because of this, we need a completely separate thought process for our issues. For that, we need to study properly," PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

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