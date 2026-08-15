Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey becomes highest-grossing IMAX release of all time with $289 million

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has set a new IMAX record, surpassing all previous releases to become the format's highest-grossing film worldwide. According to IMAX, the film has earned $289 million (Rs 2,759 crore) from IMAX screenings in less than a month.

The film added another $37 million (Rs 353 crore) globally from IMAX screens in its fourth weekend. The format has accounted for more than 26% of the film's worldwide box office so far.

The Odyssey sets new IMAX record

The strong performance of The Odyssey has also helped IMAX record four consecutive weekends with more than $50 million (Rs 477 crore) in worldwide box office. The company reported $52 million (Rs 496 crore) globally across its network this weekend.

Before the release of The Odyssey, IMAX had never recorded even two consecutive weekends above the $50 million mark. In North America, the film earned another $9 million (Rs 86 crore) in IMAX, taking its domestic IMAX total to $147 million (Rs 1,403 crore). This makes it the highest-grossing domestic IMAX release of all time.

Internationally, The Odyssey added $28.5 million (Rs 272 crore), including its opening in South Korea. The film registered the highest-grossing IMAX opening weekend ever in the South Korean market.

70mm IMAX screenings continue

The film has also performed strongly at IMAX 70mm locations, with the format available at only 41 IMAX auditoriums worldwide. These screenings have generated $37.5 million (Rs 358 crore) so far. The TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles has contributed $2.8 million (Rs 27 crore), making it the highest-grossing single-title IMAX location in North America for the film.

The Odyssey has nearly $40 million (Rs 382 crore) in advance sales for future screenings, with several shows already sold out weeks ahead. The film is expected to remain in the global IMAX network until at least September 17. It is also scheduled to open in China next weekend, followed by Japan in September, giving the film additional markets to extend its run.

Christopher Nolan's IMAX experiment

The Odyssey is the first theatrical release to be shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema worked with IMAX to develop a next-generation film camera called The Keighley, along with a new sound blimp compatible with multiple IMAX film cameras.

The production used a total of 2.1 million feet of IMAX film. The film's large-format presentation has been a key part of its theatrical strategy, with IMAX reporting strong demand for both standard IMAX screenings and the limited 70mm format.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day adds to IMAX's strong weekend

Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day also contributed to IMAX's latest global results. The film earned $9.8 million (Rs 94 crore) from IMAX screens in North America, along with another $3.8 million (Rs 36 crore) from China and Japan. Its total IMAX earnings have now crossed $42 million (Rs 401 crore).

The Odyssey cast and makers

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal, among others.

The film is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic The Odyssey and marks Nolan's first feature to be shot entirely using IMAX film cameras.

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The Odyssey Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's epic is a visually staggering journey that never loses sight of its emotional core