Jamia Violence: Our students not involved, says University in statement

Jamia Millia Islamia University in an official statement on Sunday said that its students were not involved in the violence that erupted during anti-Citizenship Act protests in and around the campus. In a statement, the university said that it has already declared winter vacation and postponed semester examination after a clash between police and students on Friday.

"A large number of students staying in hostels have already left and the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar appealed to the students to maintain peace," Jamia said in a statement.

Areas around the University saw violent protests on Sunday. Several buses were torched and many people got injured in these protests. As per reports, some policemen were also injured as they tried to contain the protestors.

The police resorted to teargas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. A large number of students were stuck inside the campus throughout the day, they were brought out around 7:00 pm, Sunday evening.

Also Read | Buses set on fire near Jamia University during Citizenship Act protests

Also Read | Violence Unacceptable: Kejriwal reacts to anti-CAA protests in Delhi, urges students to remain peaceful