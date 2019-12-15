Buses set on fire near Jamia University during Citizenship Act protests

Image Source : INDIA TV Anti-Citizenship Bill protests turned violent on Sunday as several buses were set on fire.

Anti-Citizenship Bill protests being held by students of Jamia Millia University in New Delhi assumed violent tones as several buses was set on fire on Mathura Road near the University. As protests turned violent, police resorted to lathicharge and hurled tear gas shells at the protesters. The police have stopped traffic on Mathura Road as a precaution. Reportedly, stones were hurled at the police during the protests.

In light of the protests, vehicular movement has been closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University have been protesting against passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Act for last several days. The protests have affected the academic activities in the university. Jamia Millia Islamia University has cancelled exams and declared a vacation till January 5.

(More to follow)