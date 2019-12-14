Image Source : PTI CAA row: Jamia University declares winter vacation after protest

Jamia Millia Islamia University after postponing varsity exam, has now declared winter vacation from Saturday amid massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The University will now open on January 6, 2020.

"All semester exams stand postponed. New dates will be announced in due course of time and winter vacation is declared from December 16, 2019 to January 5, 2020. University will open on January 6, 2020." said Azeem Ahmed, Public Relations Officer of the university.

Earlier on Saturday, the university in a notice, said: "All students of odd semesters of UG and PG programmes are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for December 14 stand postponed. The date of the postponed papers shall be notified in due course of time." The notice was issued by the Office of the Controller of Examination.

On Friday, a march staged by the All India Students' Association (AISA) to Parliament turned violent after the police lathi-charged the protesters in a bid to stop them from moving ahead. Several media personnel were also injured in the students-police face-off.

After the protests, several messages were circulated on social media asking the students to boycott all the academic activities, including the ongoing examinations.

Several students were injured and admitted to the Holy Family Hospital after they were lathi-charged by the police. Around 50 protesters were detained and taken to Jaitpur and Badarpur police stations to bring the situation under control. Students were protesting aginst the new Citizenship Act passed by the Parliament on Wednesday.