'Have stitches all over body': Couple attacked by pitbull in Patiala seeks justice

Patiala:

The man who was grievously injured following an attack by a pitbull in Punjab's Patiala has demanded justice for himself and initiated legal action, stressing that his wife is still under observation following the canine's attack.

Recounting the incident, the man, Ankit Sabharwal, said he had visited the property along with his wife, Shifali Sabharwal, to inspect it for rent. But when they opened the gate, the pitbull suddenly attacked them, leaving him and his wife with multiple injuries.

"I was going to see a house, along with my wife. I was called to see the property for rent. As soon as we reached there and opened the latch on the gate, the dog attacked us. My wife and I were injured," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "I have received stitches all over my body. My wife has undergone surgery on her arms and legs... My wife is under observation after surgery."

Couple demands action, seeks action

Ankit said the dog did not even listen to the orders of its owner, as he demanded justice for himself and his wife. He also demanded that action should be taken against those who allegedly allowed the dog to roam freely.

"I want justice. The dog did not stop even after being ordered by its owner. My wife is under observation after surgery," he said.

Ankit is a manager at a private bank, while Shifali works as a professor at the Chandigarh University. Both are residents of Patiala.

CCTV footage goes viral

The incident happened on Tuesday evening in the Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala, and the CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

In the video, as soon as the property's door was opened, the pitbull lashed on to Ankit and Shifali, attacking them ferociously. The couple tried to escape, but the canine continued attacking them, even as the owner tried to stop it.

Later, the neighbours and the locals arrived with sticks and helped the couple. They were later taken to a private hospital in Patiala. The police have also been informed about the incident, Ankit said.

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