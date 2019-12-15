Image Source : PTI Violence Unacceptable: Kejriwal reacts to anti-CAA protests in Delhi, urges students to remain peaceful

In the wake of violent protest against the amended citizenship law in south Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that no one should indulge in violence. "No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful," Kejriwal tweeted.

No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful. https://t.co/CUiaGLb9YY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 15, 2019

Violence has erupted near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in South-Delhi where several DTC buses were torched. The police forces have had to resort to teargas shells to contain the protestors which also comprised of university students.

Protest is fine but this can't be justified.#CABPolitics pic.twitter.com/fJJWvutrBq — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) December 15, 2019

Saimon Farooqui, the national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, claimed the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to "trouble" a couple of them, who resisted.

BJP MP from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, in his tweet, accused Arvind Kejriwal for inciting violence in the capital.

Also Read | Buses set on fire near Jamia University during Citizenship Act protests