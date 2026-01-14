Maharashtra civic polls: Which two new municipal corporations are voting this year? Maharashtra will vote on Thursday for elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC. The counting of votes will be held on Friday, January 16

Mumbai:

Two newly created urban local bodies, Jalna Municipal Corporation and Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation, are voting for the first time in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections this year, marking an important expansion of the state’s urban governance framework.

Maharashtra is holding elections to 29 municipal corporations as part of its regular civic electoral cycle, a process that plays a crucial role in determining local administration, urban planning and delivery of essential services such as water supply, sanitation, roads and public health. Municipal corporations are responsible for governing large urban centres and are seen as the most powerful tier of local self government in the state.

Against this backdrop, the inclusion of Jalna and Ichalkaranji as new municipal corporations reflects the state’s rapid urbanisation and growing population pressures in key regions.

Jalna Municipal Corporation

Jalna, located in the Marathwada region, was upgraded to a municipal corporation in recent years due to steady population growth and expanding urban limits. The city is an important industrial and agricultural hub, known particularly for steel rolling mills and agro based trade linked to the surrounding cotton and pulse producing areas.

As a newly formed corporation, Jalna faces challenges typical of fast growing cities, including infrastructure gaps, water scarcity, waste management and road connectivity. The first municipal election is expected to set the tone for long term urban planning, with elected representatives tasked with building administrative capacity and improving basic civic amenities in a historically underdeveloped region.

Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation

Ichalkaranji, in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, is widely known as the Manchester of Maharashtra because of its strong textile base. The city was earlier governed as a municipal council before being upgraded to a municipal corporation, reflecting its economic importance and dense urban population.

The new civic body is expected to focus on industrial infrastructure, housing, traffic management and environmental concerns linked to textile processing. As an established industrial town, Ichalkaranji’s transition to a municipal corporation is seen as a step towards more structured urban governance and greater financial autonomy.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections

Maharashtra will vote on Thursday for elections to 29 municipal corporations, and the attention is firmly focused on Mumbai, where the BJP led Mahayuti is locked in a high stakes contest with the united Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, for control of the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Polling for 2,869 seats across 893 wards will begin at 7.30 am and conclude at 5.30 pm. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates contesting the civic polls across the state.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which has an annual budget of over Rs 74,400 crore, is witnessing one of its most closely watched elections in recent years. As many as 1,700 candidates are in the fray for 227 seats in the BMC, with elections being held after a delay of 4 years.

The contest in Mumbai is seen as a prestige battle, with the outcome expected to have significant political implications beyond civic governance, given the influence and financial clout of the country’s richest municipal body.

Except for Mumbai, all other municipal corporations in the state have multi-member wards. The counting of votes for all 29 municipal corporations will take place on January 16.

