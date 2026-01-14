Anything less than having Greenland in US hands 'unacceptable': Donald Trump In a social media post early on Wednesday, Trump said the United States “needs Greenland” to build and operate the Golden Dome air and missile defense network, which he described as critical to protecting American soil.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sharply renewed his push for American control of Greenland, calling the Arctic island “vital” for national security and a key part of a proposed Golden Dome missile defense system. His remarks have heightened tensions with Denmark and Greenland ahead of scheduled high-level talks in Washington.

‘Essential for national security’

In a social media post early on Wednesday, Trump said the United States “needs Greenland” to build and operate the Golden Dome air and missile defense network, which he described as critical to protecting American soil. He added that NATO would be “far more formidable and effective” if Greenland were under U.S. control insisting that “anything less than that is unacceptable.”

Trump also claimed NATO “should be leading the way” in developing layered missile defenses, warning that if the US does not take the lead, rival powers such as Russia or China might.

Diplomats meet amid rising tensions

Trump’s statements came as the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland prepared to meet US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the White House. These talks are meant to address the growing dispute over Trump’s demand for control of the strategically located territory.

Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the idea of ceding sovereignty, emphasising that Greenland’s future should be decided by its people and within international law. The push for US control has drawn criticism not only from Danish and Greenlandic leaders but also from European allies.