One dead, two others injured as school canopy collapses during Independence Day celebrations in Sambhal

Sambhal:

A child died and two others were injured when a concrete canopy collapsed during Independence Day celebrations at Al-Hasnain Public School in UP’s Sambhal. A cultural program for the children was underway following the flag-hoisting ceremony. The incident was reported when some children climbed onto the canopy above the school's main gate and the structure collapsed due to the excess weight.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the SDM, Circle Officer (CO), and the Station House Officer (SHO) arrived at the scene and subsequently, at 11:25 am, District Magistrate (DM) Ankit Khandelwal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Alka Sharma also reached the site.

“The incident site has been inspected by the senior officials, and the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Further legal proceedings are underway,” Sambhal Police said.

Incident was reported around 10 am

The incident was reported around 10 am on Saturday at Al-Hasnain Public School, located in Madala Fatehpur village under the Asmoli police station area of ​​Sambhal tehsil. Six-year-old Nizam, son of Naeem, died in the accident. The injured children have been identified as 11-year-old Saif Ali (son of Sabun, Class 7) and 10-year-old Shaidana (son of Imran, Class 5).

According to eyewitnesses, the canopy over the main gate suddenly collapsed while the Independence Day program was going on and children had gathered to watch it. The children were trapped beneath the debris, causing immediate screams and chaos within the school premises.

Injured children immediately rushed to government hospital

Bystanders quickly removed the rubble and pulled the children out. The injured children were immediately rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared Nizam dead. Nizam's family is in deep shock following the incident. Station House Officer Sudhir Panwar stated that the injured children have been referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

A pall of gloom descended on the entire village due to this tragic accident on Independence Day. Administrative officials are conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the incident.

Portion of old building collapsed in Delhi this week

Earlier this week, a portion of an old and dilapidated building collapsed in central Delhi's Kucha Chalan area, bringing down an adjoining electricity pole and wires, though no injuries were reported, police said. The incident was reported at around 5 pm at Kucha Chalan, located within the Chandni Mahal police station limits.



Police stated that the portion of the staircase from the top floor of the building collapsed onto the first floor. The debris then fell onto nearby electric wires, causing an adjoining electric pole to break. Soon after receiving information about the incident, teams reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Police said the building is old, dilapidated and currently unoccupied, except for two shops operating on the ground floor. The area was cordoned off and locals were moved away from the site to prevent any untoward incident.

Also Read:

Rajasthan: Seven students die after roof collapses at government school in Jhalawar | Video