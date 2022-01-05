Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Molnupiravir, oral anti-Covid medicine, set for launch in India; to cost Rs 649 per strip

Molnupiravir, the world’s first and only oral antiviral to be approved by the US FDA, UK MHRA and Indian CDSCO for treatment of COVID-19 (emergency restricted use), is set for a launch. The drug will be launched by ENTOD Pharmaceuticals. The company confirmed the launch of the generic version of Molnupiravir under the brand Molentod in India. The drug can be used for the treatment of adult patients with Covid-19.

Last week, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), based on the review of clinical data of molnupiravir, approved molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, with SpO2 > 93% and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

“Emergency approval of Molnupiravir by DCGI is a very important decision taken by the government and it will help to protect India from the Omicron wave” Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director, Entod Pharmaceuticals, said.

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals said that the aim is to make the product available as early as possible and that its first batch is already under production.

MOLENTOD™ will be available at retail chemists, pharmacy chains, hospitals and online stores across India. Each strip would have 10 capsules and cost Rs 649. The recommended dose of the drug is four capsules (800 mg) twice a day for five days. The duration of treatment of molnupiravir is much shorter compared to other therapies, which is a significant advantage as it reduces the pill burden and enhances compliance.

Molnupiravir improves patient compliance for non-hospitalized patients and reduces the chance of hospitalization or death for high-risk populations.

“In the backdrop of steadily rising omicron cases now also in India, the launch of this oral anti-viral drug is another potent addition to India’s arsenal in its fight against the ongoing pandemic. That top global regulatory bodies including our own DCGI have given a go-ahead to this molecule demonstrates the potential efficacy rate of this drug. Also, the short duration nature of this treatment would ensure enhanced compliance helping the country avoid unnecessary hospitalizations or even deaths in the coming months,” Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director, Entod Pharmaceuticals, said.

READ MORE: Covid vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir cleared for use in India

Latest India News