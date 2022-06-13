Modi is Dhritarashtra of kalyug, Muslims won't be at peace till Nupur Sharma is arrested: Maulana Tauqeer Raza

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Maulana Tauqeer Raza makes provocative statements in Jaipur.

Prophet remarks row: Maulana Tauqeer Raza, Uttar Pradesh-based Islamic cleric, has made provocative remarks during an event held in Rajasthan's Jaipur to protest against Nupur Sharma's Prophet remarks. The All India Aman-e-Insaf Conference was attended by Sajjad Nomani, an Islamic scholar, and PFI's Anis Ahmed among thousands of Muslims.

Addressing the conference, Maulana Tauqeer Raza said that Muslims are being oppressed in the country but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing nothing. Raza said that PM Modi was 'Dhritarashtra of kalyug'.

He said that Muslims are being put in jail, tortured, and bullets are being fired upon their children but Nupur Sharma (former BJP spokesperson) is yet to be arrested. Muslims will not be at peace till she is arrested, he went on to add.

Further hitting out at the Prime Minister, Raza citing Mahabharata said "...the leader of this country knows everything, he listens to everything... he's the Dhritarashtra of the Kalyug... till the time he will not take action against Nupur Sharma, the atmosphere of the country is not going to improve.

Why the government is not taking action against suspended BJP functionaries... or do you just want to tell Muslims that the government doesn't want to listen to them, he said.

"Our protest is not against the Hindu community or the police", Raza said.

Speaking to India TV, Tauqeer Raza denied that any provocative statements were made during the conference. "The situation in the country is worrisome. PM Modi must speak up on the issue," he said.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

