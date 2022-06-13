Ranchi violence: WhatsApp group named 'Wasseypur Gang' used to gather mob, reveals probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ranchi: Police investigate at the site of violence, a day after clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remark on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi, Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Ranchi Violence: A recent Police probe into the Friday protests in Ranchi has revealed that a WhatsApp group named 'Wasseypur Gang' was used to gather the mob for the violence. So far, one person has been arrested in the case, and 16 have been detained. A probe into the identification process is underway, and necessary action will be taken against the identified accused, police said. The police are also on the lookout for the admin of the WhatsApp group.

Two persons identified as Mohammad Mudassir Alam who was also known as Kaifi, and Mohammad Sahil died while over two dozen people were injured in protests, that broke out after Friday prayers in Ranchi. The protests were over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, against Prophet Mohammad.

Tension prevailed in Ranchi on Sunday too, as police strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people in the aftermath of violent protests.

Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said. Around 3,500 security personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

