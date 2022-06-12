Ranchi: Family of deceased say they were not part of protest march over Prophet remarks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Several vehicles were damaged during a protest in Ranchi against now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Highlights Family members of Alam claimed that he was 16 years old. State-run hospital records say he was 24

Alam's family has demanded a Rs 25-lakh compensation, government job for family

Around 3,500 security personnel have been posted at sensitive areas in Ranchi

The families of the two — Mohammad Mudassir Alam also known as Kaifi, and Mohammad Sahil — who succumbed to gunshot wounds during Friday's protests claimed that they were not part of the protest march that was taken out in Ranchi to condemn the comments.

The two had lost their lives while over two-dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, officials said. Mohammad Parvez Alam, the father of Mudassir, said he had no idea how his “minor” son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

“Why did they kill my only son? How can I live without him? He just took his matriculation examination this year and his result was to be declared this week,” Mudassir’s inconsolable mother Nikhat Parveen, a resident of Ranchi’s Hindpidi area near Daily Market, told news agency PTI.

Claiming that Mudassir was barely 16 years old, his uncle Md Sahid Ayubi demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family.

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO D K Sinha said as per hospital records, Mudassir was 22 and Sahil was 24. They died during treatment at the medical facility. Shakib Ansari, the brother of Sahil, claimed he did not participate in Friday’s protest march.

"My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday Namaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died,” Ansari told reporters.

Eight of the critically injured people are now undergoing treatment at RIMS. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continue to be clamped in six of the 12 police station areas, including Daily Market and Hindpidi of Ranchi district.

Slew of FIRs filed, security bolstered in tense Ranchi

Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as police strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people in the aftermath of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said. Around 3,500 security personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

Also Read: Prophet row: AIMIM's Farooq Shabdi warns of bigger agitation if Nupur Sharma, Jindal not arrested

Latest India News