Modi govt on employment: Agnipath scheme, 10 lakh jobs in 18 months | All you need to know about big jobs push

Modi govt on employment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the recruitment of 10 lakh jobs in various departments and ministries in the next 18 months.

Various departments and ministries were asked to prepare the details of vacancies following PM Modi's direction to this effect and the decision to recruit 10 lakh people was taken following an overall review. The government also unveiled a radical Agnipath scheme, short-term employment for youngsters as soldiers in the armed forces, under which over 46,000 people are likely to be inducted in the first go.

According to the latest annual report of the Department of Expenditure on Pay and Allowances, the total number of regular central government civilian employees in position (including in the Union territories) as on March 1, 2020 was 31.91 lakh as against the sanctioned strength of 40.78 lakh and approximately 21.75 per cent of the posts were vacant.

Almost 92 per cent of the total manpower is covered by five major ministries or departments -- railways, defence (civil), home affairs, posts and revenue. Against the sanctioned strength of 10.16 lakh in central police forces, 9.05 lakh employees were in position as of March 1, 2020.

Defence and railways have maximum vacancies

At present, the maximum number of posts are vacant in Defence (Civil). The number of vacancies here is 2,47,502. The number of vacancies in Railways is 2,37,295. In the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),it is1,28,842 and in Postal Department, it's 90,050. At the same time, 76,327 posts are vacant in the Revenue Department. Apart from this, posts are also vacant in 72 other departments, whose number is 87,286.

Posts vacant in different groups

The number of vacancies for Group A is 21,613. There are 17,005 vacancies for Group B, 80,752 for Group C and 7,67,414 for Group C.

Posts vacant since 2014

The number of vacancies in the year 2014-15 was 4,21,658. The number of vacancies in the year 2015-16 was 4,20,547. 4,12,752 in the year 2016-17, 6,83,823 in the year 2017-18 was 9,10,153 in the year 2018-19 and 8,67,302 in the year 2019-20.

How many vacancies were filled in the last 5 years?

In the last 5 years, 4.44 lakh posts have been filled. These posts are filled by UPSC, SSC and RRB. In the year 2016-17, UPSC had filled 5735 posts. SSC had filled 68,880 posts. RRB had filled 27,538 posts and the total recruitment was 1,02,153. At the same time, in the year 2020-21, UPSC had filled 3609 posts. SSC had filled 68,891 posts. RRB had filled 5764 posts and the total recruitment was 78264.

Agniveer scheme

A day after the government unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, the Indian Army on Wednesday said it will recruit 40,000 soldiers in the coming months. Under the scheme, around 46,000 soldiers between the ages of 17 and a half years and 21 years will be recruited this year into the three services. The Indian Army will recruit 25,000 Agniveers in the next 180 days and the process for recruitment of the remaining 15,000 will begin a month after that. Recruitment drive will be in all the 773 districts throughout the country.

The "Agnipath" scheme is being seen as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to deal with future security challenges facing the nation. The recruitment will be based on an "all-India, all-class" basis that is set to change the composition of some regiments that recruit youths from specific regions as well as castes. After completion of the four-year tenure of the recruits, the scheme provides for retaining 25 per cent of each specific batch for regular service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time. The four-year tenure under the new scheme will include around six months to eight months of training periods. Raju said the recruitment will give a younger profile to the Army and they will also quickly adapt to new technologies.

However, experts believe that 10 lakh jobs are not enough to overcome the problem of unemployment in India. Still, BJP will have a point to answer on the issue of unemployment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said in its latest report that the number of employed in India jumped by over 10 lakh in May to over 40 crores, effecting a drop in the unemployment rate from 7.83 per cent in April to 7.12 per cent.

