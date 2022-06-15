Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). ‘Agniveers' to get priority in recruitment to police, related services: CM Yogi Adityanath.

Highlights Agniveers to get priority in recruitment to police, related services in state of Uttar Pradesh

Agniveers are soldiers recruited in Army, Navy & Air Force on short-term contract

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier praised the Agnipath scheme in this regard

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (June 15) said the government will give priority to 'Agniveers'- soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under special 'Agnipath' scheme- will get priority in recruitment to police and related services in the state.

This comes a day after Defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the 'Agnipath scheme' of short term contractual recruitment, extending maximum of four years, of soldiers in the tri-services that include the Army, the Navy and the Air force.

"@UPGovt will give priority to Agniveers in the (recruitment of) state police and related services after they serve Maa Bharti (country),” Adityanath tweeted.

He said, “The double-engine government of BJP is dedicated and committed for the upliftment of the youth and to secure their future. Jai Hind!"

Adityanath had earlier praised the scheme and said it will create a "golden chapter" in Indian military history.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Take stern action, set example': CM Yogi Adityanath tells officials over UP violence

ALSO READ: Major shake-up in UP bureaucracy, Yogi govt transfers 21 IAS officers including Lucknow, Kanpur DMs

Latest India News