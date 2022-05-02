Modi Europe Visit: Joyous moment when PM was welcomed by kids in Berlin with painting, songs | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@NARENDRAMODI PM Narendra Modi in all praises for young kids on his arrival in Berlin, Germany.

Highlights PM received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin

As soon as the PM reached, people started chanting Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai

Children who were accompanying their parents to welcome the PM won hearts

Modi Europe Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip.

Upon arrival, the prime minister received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. People of Indian-origin were waiting for PM's arrival since early morning at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. As soon as the PM reached, people started chanting Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

However, children who were accompanying their parents to welcome the PM won hearts. A little girl presented PM Modi with a portrait of his picture. Modi took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

In another such joyous moment, PM Modi showered huge praises on a young Indian-origin boy as he sang a patriotic song on PM's arrival at the hotel in Berlin.

Prime Minister Modi's love for children is well known. He always finds a special bond with kids when he meets the children of his acquaintance and guests.

