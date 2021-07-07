Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: Full list of 43 ministers

Ahead of the mega cabinet expansion in the Modi government 2.0, India TV has accessed the list of all leaders who are likely to be inducted into the government on Wednesday. A total of 43 leaders will take oath today in the Union Cabinet expansion. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur will be included among others. Here's the full list.

1. Narayan Tatu Rane

Narayan Tatu Rane, 69-year-old, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his 1 st term. He has earlier been a 6-time MLA and 1-time MLC in Maharashtra. He has served Maharashtra as Chief Minister, as well as Cabinet Minister handling important portfolios like Industries, Revenue, Ports & Animal Husbandry. Rane has been serving the public in elected offices across different capacities for over 35 years. Before that, he served in the Income Tax Department from 1971 to 1984. He hails from Konkan, Maharashtra.

2. Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, 58-year-old, is a 2-time Lok Sabha MP from Assam. Having been a 2-time MLA, he served as Assam’s popular Chief Minister

from 2016-21. He has earlier served as Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. Starting in student politics, he has been in public life for 3 decades. Sonowal has an LLB from Guwahati University. He hails from Dibrugarh, Assam.

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

Dr. Virendra Kumar, 67-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, serving his 7th term as MP – making him one of our senior-most Parliamentarians. He has in the past served as Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. He has served over 4 decades in public life in various capacities. Virendra has a PhD in Child Labour from Dr Harisingh Gour University. He hails from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, 50-year-old, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP. He has been Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Communications in earlier Governments. Coming from an illustrious royal lineage, he has been in public life for over 2 decades. Scindia has also previously held the responsibility as President of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. The grandson of last Maharaja of Gwalior, Scindia is an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University.

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, 63-year-old, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Bihar serving his 2nd term as MP. He is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, having served over 25 years across various capacities and domains. An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, he holds an MA in International Relations. Nalanda, Bihar.

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, 50-year-old, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha. A former IAS Officer of the 1994 batch, he handled important responsibilities over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the PPP framework in Infrastructure. Post that, he has held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric and Siemens. He has an MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur.

7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras, 68-year-old, is the Lok Sabha MP for Hajipur in Bihar. He has been a 7-time MLA and 1-time MLC in Bihar, making him one of India’s senior-most State legislators. Paras has also served as Minister in the Bihar Government. He has served over 45 years in public life and has a BEd from Bhagalpur University.

8. Kiren Rijiju

9. Raj Kumar Singh

10. Hardeep Singh Puri

11. Mansukh Mandaviya

12. Bhupender Yadav

Bhupender Yadav is a Rajya Sabha MP for Rajasthan, serving his 2nd term. He is known for his leadership across many Parliamentary Committees. Prior to beginning his political career, he was an Advocate in the Supreme Court and also served as Government Counsel for important Commissions. Bhupender Yadav has been in public life for over 2 decades. He has done LLB from Government College, Ajmer.

13. Parshottam Rupala

14. G. Kishan Reddy

15. Anurag Singh Thakur

16. Pankaj Choudhary

Pankaj Choudhary, 56-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 6th term as MP. He has held the post of Deputy Mayor of Gorakhpur in the past. Choudhary has served in public life for over 3 decades and is a graduate from Gorakhpur University.

17. Anupriya Singh Patel

Anupriya Singh Patel, 40-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has served as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Narendra Modi. Patel has also served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to beginning her political career, she worked as a Professor at Amity University, and has a MBA from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur. She hails from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

18. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Satya Pal Singh Baghel, 61-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Agra in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP. He has served as a Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Minor Irrigation in Uttar Pradesh Government. He has also been an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Baghel has a PhD in Military Science from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and LLB from the same. He also holds a degree in MA and MSc and hails from Agra.

19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, 57-year-old, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Karnataka, serving his 3rd term as MP. He has served on various Parliamentary Standing Committees. He has enjoyed a long career as a successful Entrepreneur across multiple industries. Chandrasekhar has an MTech in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology, along with Advanced Management Program from Harvard University.

20. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, 54-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Udupi Chikmagalur in Karnataka, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has also been 1-time MLA and 1-time MLC in Karnataka. Karandlaje has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, holding a range of portfolios across Food and Civil Supplies, Power, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj System. She has been in public life for 3 decades, since her student days. Karandlaje has a MA in Sociology from Mangalore University and hails from Dakshin Kannada.

21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, 63-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP. He was also an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Verma has served over 3 decades in public life, having started his political career in 1980s. He has an MA LLB from Bundelkhand University.

22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Darshana Vikram Jardosh, 60-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Surat in Gujarat, serving her 3rd term as MP. She has also been Corporator of Surat Municipal Corporation and Member of Gujarat Social Welfare Board. Jardosh has served for 4 decades in public life and is Director of ‘Sanskruti’, an art and cultural organization. She has studied BCom from KP Commerce College, Surat.

23. Meenakashi Lekhi

Meenakashi Lekhi, 54-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has also been a Member of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). She is a Supreme Court Lawyer and Social Worker. Lekhi has studied LLB from Delhi University.

24. Annpurna Devi

Annpurna Devi, 51-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Kodarma in Jharkhand, serving her 1st term as MP. She has also been a 4-time MLA from Jharkhand and Bihar. Devi has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Jharkhand, holding portfolios like Irrigation, Women & Child Welfare, Registration. She also served as Minister of State for Mines and Geology in the Government of Bihar, at the young age of 30. She has a MA in History from Ranchi University. and hails from North Chhotanagpur.

25. A. Narayanaswamy

A Narayanaswamy, 64-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Chitradurg in Karnataka, serving his 1st term as MP. He has also been elected as 4-times MLA in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Narayanswamy has also been Cabinet Minister in Karnataka Government and served over 3 decades in public life. He has an BA from Government Arts College, Bengaluru.

26. Kaushal Kishore

Kaushal Kishore, 61-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 2nd term as MP. He has served as MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Kishore has been Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh Government and served over 3 decades in public life. He has a BSc from Kalicharan Inter College and hails from Awadh.

27. Ajay Bhatt

Ajay Bhatt, 60-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar in Uttarakhand, serving his 1st term as MP. He was a 3-time MLA in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. Bhatt held portfolios like Parliamentary Affairs, Health, Disaster Excise as Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government. He has served over 25 years in public life. Prior to public service, he practiced as a Lawyer in Ranikhet. He has an LLB from Kumaun University and hails from Almora.

28. B. L. Verma

BL Verma, 59-year-old, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Uttar Pradesh, serving his 1 st term as MP. He has served over 35 years in public life and has an MA from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi.

29. Ajay Kumar

Ajay Kumar, 60-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 2nd term as MP. Kumar has been an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Member in Kheri Zila Parishad. He has served 3 decades in public life and has a BSc LLB from Kanpur University.

30. Chauhan Devusinh

Chauhan Devusinh, 56-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Kheda in Gujarat, serving his 2nd term as MP. He has been 2-times MLA in Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Prior to his full-time political career, he has served as an Engineer in All India Radio. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt

Polytechnic, Porbandar.

31. Bhagwanth Khuba

Bhagwanth Khuba, 54-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Bidar in Karnataka, serving his 2nd term as MP. He hold a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sree Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur.

32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Kapil Moreshwar Patil, 60-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, serving his 2nd term as MP. A grassroot politician, he has served for 3 decades across various positions - from Sarpanch of Dive-Anjur Gram Panchayat to President of Thane Zila Parishad. He holds a BA degree from Mumbai University and hails from Konkan.

33. Pratima Bhoumik

Pratima Bhoumik, 52-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura, serving her 1st term as MP. She comes from a humble background, practices farming and holds a Graduate degree in Bio-Science from Women's College, Tripura University.

34. Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Subhas Sarkar, 67-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Bankura in West Bengal, serving his 1st term as MP. He is a Gynaecologist and board member of AIIMS Kalyani. A social worker since youth, he has been in public life for around nearly 5 decades and was associated with Ramakrishna Mission. Sarkar holds an MBBS degree from Calcutta University and Certificate in Ultra Sonography, Infertlity and Laparoscopy.

35. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, 64-year-old, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his 1st term as MP. In public life, he has served as Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Chairman of Marathwada Legal Development Corporation. A Doctor by profession, he runs Dr Karad Multi Specialty Hospital & Research Center in Aurangabad. Karad holds MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Pediatric Surgery), and FCPS (General Surgery) degrees from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Mumbai University.

36. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, 68-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Inner Manipur in Manipur, serving his 1st term as MP. Prior to his political career, he had a 4-decade long career as an Geography Professor, ending as Director of College Development Council in Manipur University. He has a MA and PhD in Geography from Gauhati University and hails from Imphal.

37. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bharati Pravin Pawar, 42-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Dindori in Maharashtra, serving her 1st term as MP. She served as Member of Nashik Zila Parishad and worked for eradicating malnutrition and providing clean drinking water. Before joining public life, she was a Medical Practitioner and holds a MBBS degree in Surgery from NDMVPS Medical College, Nashik.

38. Bishweswar Tudu

Bishweswar Tudu, 56-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mayurbhanj in Odisha, serving his 1st term as MP. He hails from the Cuttack region of Odisha. Prior to his political career, he worked as a Senior Engineer in Water Resources Department in Odisha. Tudu holds a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering, Rourkela and hails from Mayurbhanj.

39. Shantanu Thakur

Shantanu Thakur, 38-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Bongaon in West Bengal, serving his 1st term as MP. He is a senior leader of the Matua community and holds a BA in English from Karnataka State Open University and Diploma in Hospitality Management.

40. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, 52-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Surendranagar in Gujarat, serving his 1st term as MP. Prior to his political career, he had a 3-decade long distinguished career as a Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine in Gujarat. A social worker at heart, he offered medicines at Rs 2 and served as many as 8 lakh patients through various medical camps. He holds an MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics from Gujarat

University.

41. John Barla

John Barla, 45-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Alipurduars in West Bengal, serving his 1st term as MP. He has worked tirelessly for the rights of tea garden workers, primarily in North Bengal and Assam for 2 decades. Coming from a humble background, he had started of as a tea garden worker at the tender age of 14 and hails from Jalpaiguri.

42. Dr. L. Murugan

L Murugan, 44-year-old, has practiced as a Lawyer in Madras High Court for 15 years before joining full-time public life. He was Vice-Chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes from 2017 to 2020. Murugun holds an LLM and PhD in Law from Madras University and hails from Kongu Naadu, Tamil Nadu.

43. Nisith Pramanik

Nisith Pramanik, 35-year-old, is a Lok Sabha MP for Cooch Behar in West Bengal, serving his 1st term as MP. He has also worked as an Assistant Teacher in a Primary School and has a BCA degree.

Image Source : INDIA TV Ministerial probables met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence ahead of cabinet expansion.

Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel. Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said. BJP president JP Nadda was also present.

The expansion exercise is scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Amid the buzz that Modi may also drop some ministers, Union minister Santosh Gangwar has quit.

This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

