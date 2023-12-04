PM Modi congratulates ZPM on winning Mizoram Assembly election, assures all possible support

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mizoram Election Results 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and its leader Lalduhoma over the party's victory in the Mizoram assembly elections. He also assured it of all possible support in furthering the progress of the northeastern state.

"Congratulations to the Zoram People’s Movement and Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram," Modi wrote on 'X'.

After the results were declared in the state, the Prime Minister also thanked all those who supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Our Party will always work to ensure Mizoram scales new heights of progress. I appreciate the hard work of our Party workers who reached out to the people of the state and highlighted our agenda of good governance, he added.

Mizoram election results

The remarks from the Prime Minister came after the ZPM won 27 seats out of 40 in the state and the MNF managed to win 10 seats. The BJP won two seats and the Congress one in the recently concluded assembly election, for which the counting took place on Monday.

"I would also like to especially congratulate K Beichhua and K Hrahmo from our party on being elected MLAs. My best wishes for their legislative journey ahead," the Prime Minister added.

Mizoram CM tenders resignation

It should be noted here that Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga submitted his resignation to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan after his Mizo National Front (MNF) party was defeated in the Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Zoramthanga himself also lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat. The MNF has won nine seats and is leading in one, while the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured a majority by bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House.

Meanwhile, the ZPM said it will stake claim to form the government in Mizoram after holding a consultative meeting of newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Mizoram Election Results 2023: ZPM wins with thumping majority, bags 27 of 40 seats

Latest India News