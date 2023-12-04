Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Mizoram
  4. Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes today, Zoramthanga's MNF faces ZPM challenge
Live now

Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes today, Zoramthanga's MNF faces ZPM challenge

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: There are 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly and the majority mark is 21. In Mizoram Assembly election results 2018, the MNF won 27 seats, while Congress 4. BJP registered a victory in one seat. Notably, 8 independent candidates won the elections.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Aizawl Updated on: December 04, 2023 7:27 IST
Mizoram election results 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Mizoram election results 2023

Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place today (December 4). The counting was originally scheduled on December 3 but upon the request of several groups of the state, the Election Commission changed the date of counting from December 3 to December 4. The polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 7. More than 80 per cent of the over 8. 57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 174 candidates. On Thursday, India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted a hung assembly in Mizoram. The survey also projected that the Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to emerge as the single largest party and may win 14–18 seats. There are a total of 40 Assembly seats in the state. Lalduhoma's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) may come in second with 12–16 seats, while the Congress, one of the main contenders, may win only 8–10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 0–2 seats, says the India TV–CNX Exit Poll projection.

Live updates :Mizoram Election Results 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 04, 2023 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Counting to begin at 8 am

    The state's Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said that the counting will begin in all 13 centres at 8 am amid tight security.

  • Dec 04, 2023 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Counting was supposed to happen on Sunday

    The counting was supposed to happen on Sunday along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. However, it was deferred by the Election Commission following appeals by political parties, NGOs, churches and students' bodies as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

  • Dec 04, 2023 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Stage set for counting

    Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Mizoram, which saw a three-way fight between the ruling MNF, the ZPM and the Congress, on Monday.

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Mizoram News

Latest News

X