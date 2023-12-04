Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes today, Zoramthanga's MNF faces ZPM challenge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mizoram election results 2023

Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place today (December 4). The counting was originally scheduled on December 3 but upon the request of several groups of the state, the Election Commission changed the date of counting from December 3 to December 4. The polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 7. More than 80 per cent of the over 8. 57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 174 candidates. On Thursday, India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted a hung assembly in Mizoram. The survey also projected that the Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to emerge as the single largest party and may win 14–18 seats. There are a total of 40 Assembly seats in the state. Lalduhoma's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) may come in second with 12–16 seats, while the Congress, one of the main contenders, may win only 8–10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 0–2 seats, says the India TV–CNX Exit Poll projection.