Mission Uttar Pradesh: BJP to organise 'prabudh varg sammelan' to reach out to intellectuals

After Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced to hold conferences of intellectuals in Uttar Pradesh in the run up to next year's assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has announced that it will organise a series of conferences for the 'enlightened class' across the state. The saffron party said that conferences will be organised in all 403 assembly constituencies, beginning September 5.

Subrata Pathak, the party's state general secretary and in-charge of the 'prabudh varg sammelan', intellectuals working in different areas of the society would participate in the conferences.

Those who will address the 'prabudh varg sammelan' include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, state joint general secretary (organisation) Karmveer Singh, central ministers, and national and state-level office-bearers.

On September 5, conferences will be organised in 17 cities of the state and from September 6 to 20, in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state, Pathak said.

On September 5, the Chief Minister will be in Varanasi to address the conference. Senior party leaders Radha Mohan Singh will be in Allahabad on September 5, Swatantra Dev Singh in Ayodhya, Sunil Bansal in Lucknow, Keshav Prasad Maurya in Kanpur, and Karmaveer in Saharanpur.

The party's national and state office-bearers would attend the conferences organised in all assembly constituencies from September 6 to 20, according to Pathak.

"The BJP through these conferences will communicate with people working in different areas of the society, including teachers, engineers, doctors, litterateurs and deliberate on the works and schemes of public interest by the BJP governments at the Centre and in state," he said.

The Samajwadi Party too has started its Brahmin outreach programme in the state where Assembly polls will be held early next year.

