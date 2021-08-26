BJP leader seeks FIR against Uddhav Thackeray over 'beating' Yogi Adityanath remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra BJP leader Nitin Bhutada has demanded that a case should be filed against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remarks directed at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Bhutada, who heads the BJP's Yavatmal district uni, on Wednesday submitted an application demanding registration of an FIR against Uddhav.

According to Bhutada's complaint application which he submitted at the Umerkhed police station, Uddhav had called for 'beating Adityanath with chappals' during his speech at a Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena last year. The leader said that legal action should be taken against Uddhav for his 'provocative' speech.

He said that Uddhav used "provocative and filthy language" against Hindutva leader Yogi Adityanath during his Dussehra speech on October 25, 2020.

"Thackeray had said that how can a Yogi become a CM? He should go and sit in a cave. He (Yogi) should be slapped with his chappal (footwear). Yogi has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi lacked the status to go near Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi should be beaten with his chappal when he comes to Maharashtra....would have hit Yogi with chappal," the application quoted Uddhav as saying.

It said the remarks made by the Chief Minister had the potential to trigger unrest and riots in society. Bhutada said the BJP will file more complaints against Uddhav at various police stations in Maharashtra.

The BJP leader's application for registration of FIR against Uddhav came after Union Minister Narayan Rane was booked and arrested for using offensive language against Uddhav. Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district and later granted bail. Rane had said that he would have slapped Uddhav for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

