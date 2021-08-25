Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Union Minister Narayan Rane gets relief from Bombay High Court; no arrest till Sept 17

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it won't take any coercive action against Union Minister Narayan Rane in connection with the FIR lodged in Nashik over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The next hearing in the case will take place on September 17.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Rane, seeking to quash the FIR lodged in Nashik and all other cases that may be lodged in future. Rane in his plea, submitted before the HC on Tuesday, also sought interim protection from arrest.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for the state government, said no coercive action will be taken against Rane in the FIR registered in Nashik till September 17, when the plea would be heard. Rane's advocate Satish Maneshinde sought protection in all cases that may arise out of the alleged statement. Desai, however, said a blanket statement of protection cannot be made as the petition only mentions the Nashik FIR. The court agreed and posted the matter for further hearing on September 17.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

The Union minister was produced before magistrate Patil at Mahad in Raigad on Tuesday night.

The police sought his custody for seven days, which the court refused and remanded him to judicial custody till September 4. Rane's advocates then moved a bail application.

The plea was heard and Rane was granted bail on a surety of Rs 15,000. He was directed to appear at the office of Superintendent of Police in Alibaug (Raigad) on August 30 and September 13.

