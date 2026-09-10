India make one change to Asian Games, Afghanistan series squad after pacer ruled out; Bumrah declared fit

New Delhi:

Jasprit Bumrah has been cleared to return to India’s T20I setup for the upcoming series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games 2026. He has been out of action since the ODI series against England. He missed the Test series against Sri Lanka and was doubtful for the T20I series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games, but BCCI clarified that the pacer is ready to go.

Meanwhile, India were forced to make one change in the squad. Harshit Rana suffered a fresh injury during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has been ruled out of the home series, followed by Asian Games. sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling in a match simulation on September 7 and has once again entered the rehabilitation mode.

Yash Thakur named Rana’s replacement

BCCI, on September 10, announced Yash Thakur as his replacement. They confirmed the development in an official statement.

“The Men's Selection Committee has named Yash Thakur as a replacement for Harshit Rana in India's squads for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games,” the BCCI statement read.

Notably, Vidarbha pacer Thakur made his T20I debut on India’s tour of Zimbabwe in July. He featured in two matches, claiming four wickets. When it comes to his overall T20 career, the 27-year-old claimed 114 wickets in 76 matches.

On the other hand, the team management will certainly manage Bumrah’s workload in the Afghanistan series and Asian Games. He will be vital for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, before hosting Australia for five matches at home. All these Tests are very important for India, who are fighting for a spot in the World Test Championship final.

India’s updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur

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