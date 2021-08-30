Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Those who were afraid to visit temples now say Ram, Krishna are mine': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that those who used to be afraid to visit temples are now claiming Lord Ram and Krishna.

"Those who were earlier afraid to go to temples, due to their fear of being labelled as communal, are now saying Ram is mine, Krishna is also mine," the chief minister said.

Yogi earlier offered prayers at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated enthusiastically at various temples of Mathura on Monday. While there was an early morning gathering of devotees at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan, as the day progressed, the crowds swelled in Vrindavan where the festival was celebrated at three temples during the daytime.

