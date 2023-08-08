'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign set to be launched today to pay tributes to fallen soldiers | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign to honour bravehearts

In order to pay tributes to the bravehearts who gave the supreme sacrifice for the country, a 21-day nationwide campaign, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh', will be launched on Wednesday and mark the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. According to the Union Culture Ministry, the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' started on March 12, 2021, and witnessed extensive public engagement, with over two lakh programmes organised across India.

As part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, several programmes will be held at village, block, state and national levels from August 9 to 30 to "pay tributes to the veers who laid down their lives for the country", it said. The closing ceremony will be held at Kartavya Path in Delhi on August 30 in the presence of various dignitaries, the ministry said.

Memorial plaques in village panchayats

In village panchayats, 'Shilaphalakams' (memorial plaques) honouring the bravehearts will be placed. They will have a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the names of individuals from the region who have given their lives in the service of the nation, the ministry added.

During his 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 30, announced that a campaign titled 'Meri Mati Mera Desh'. The Prime Minister made the announcement as the country is gearing up to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's independence.

ALSO READ: 'Meri Mati Mera Desh': All you need to know about the campaign announced by PM Modi

'Amrit Vatika' will be set up

Under this campaign, an 'Amrit Vatika' will also be set up near the National War Memorial in Delhi, and soil and saplings from across the country will be brought to the national capital in 7,500 pots. Meanwhile, an 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be also organised across the country. This yatra will reach the national capital, carrying soil in 7500 pots. Participating in the campaign, the nation will also take an oath to fulfil the 'five resolves' or 'Panch Prana' for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News