'Meri Mati Mera Desh': All you need to know about the campaign announced by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi announced to launch 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign

During his 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 30, announced that a campaign titled 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' will be launched to honour the soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. The Prime Minister made the announcement as the country is gearing up to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's independence.

"In the midst of the ongoing reverberations of Amrit Mahotsav and August 15 around the corner, another great campaign is on the verge of being launched in the country. 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our fallen bravehearts," PM Modi said while addressing the nation. He further stated that an 'Amrit Vatika' will be set up near the National War Memorial in Delhi and that soil and saplings from all over the country will be brought to the national capital in 7,500 urns.

Know about 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign

The campaign will be launched ahead of Independence Day to honour the memory of bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation

Under this campaign, an 'Amrit Vatika' will be set up near the National War Memorial in Delhi, and soil and saplings from across the country will be brought to the national capital in 7,500 pots

'Amrit Vatika' will become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'

'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be organised across the country. This yatra will reach the national capital, carrying soil in 7500 pots

Participating in the campaign, the nation will also take an oath to fulfil the 'five resolves' or 'Panch Prana' for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal

Under this campaign, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country

PM Modi urged countrymen to upload selfies on yuva.gov.in while taking the oath and holding the sacred soil of the nation

ALSO READ: 'Their bravery will always remain inspiration...': PM Modi pays rich tributes to Kargil heroes

Latest India News