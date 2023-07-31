Monday, July 31, 2023
     
'Meri Mati Mera Desh': All you need to know about the campaign announced by PM Modi

As the country is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Independence day, the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour the memory of bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation.

New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2023 18:57 IST
During his 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 30, announced that a campaign titled 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' will be launched to honour the soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. The Prime Minister made the announcement as the country is gearing up to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's independence. 

"In the midst of the ongoing reverberations of Amrit Mahotsav and August 15 around the corner, another great campaign is on the verge of being launched in the country. 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our fallen bravehearts," PM Modi said while addressing the nation. He further stated that an 'Amrit Vatika' will be set up near the National War Memorial in Delhi and that soil and saplings from all over the country will be brought to the national capital in 7,500 urns.

Know about 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign 

  • The campaign will be launched ahead of Independence Day to honour the memory of bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation
  • Under this campaign, an 'Amrit Vatika' will be set up near the National War Memorial in Delhi, and  soil and saplings from across the country will be brought to the national capital in 7,500 pots
  • 'Amrit Vatika' will become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'
  • 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be organised across the country. This yatra will reach the national capital, carrying soil in 7500 pots
  • Participating in the campaign, the nation will also take an oath to fulfil the 'five resolves' or 'Panch Prana' for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal
  • Under this campaign, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country
  • PM Modi urged countrymen to upload selfies on yuva.gov.in while taking the oath and holding the sacred soil of the nation

