'Their bravery will always remain inspiration...': PM Modi pays rich tributes to Kargil heroes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi pays rich tributes to war heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said their bravery will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. On the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the war, PM Modi remembered the valour of the soldiers.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful bravehearts of India, who will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. On this special day, I bow down and salute them from the bottom of my heart," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to war heroes

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Salute to all the warriors who laid down their lives to protect the country!," she stated sharing a video message on Twitter.

Vijay Diwas event in Ladakh

Meanwhile, the two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of over 500 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil started in Ladakh on Tuesday, July 25. The celebrations begin at Lamochen view point where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls. The celebration, known as Shaurya Sandhya, commenced with an emotional rendition of patriotic songs by Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Fusion Band.

Know about Kargil Vijay Diwas

It should be noted here that India is commemorating 24 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. Each year, 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the Kargil War. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill. According to reports, more than 500 soldiers laid down their lives for the safety and welfare of the country.

ALSO READ: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Everything you need to know about the 1999 India-Pakistan War

Latest India News