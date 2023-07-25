Kargil Vijay Diwas: Everything you need to know about the 1999 India-Pakistan War

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 representational picture

India pays tribute to Kargil Vijay Diwas for the sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces in the 1999 Kargil Battle. The battle for "Operation Vijay" was fought between India and Pakistan in the Kargil region (today known as Ladakh) in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. After nearly three months of futile struggle in the Kargil mountains, the Indian army declared victory and successfully waved the tricolor flag for India.

After the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the two countries rarely fought directly. However, they were determined to control the Siachen Glacier by forming troops on the adjoining edge, which led to a military conflict in the 1990s. After the two countries made an atomic test in 1998, the situation got out of control, and a solution was provided by signing the Lahore Declaration in February 1999.

However, the Pakistani military decided to cut the link between Ladakh and Kashmir, taking on the desperate task of entering the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC). Their other purpose is to force the Indian army to withdraw from the Siachen Glacier.

The Indian government responded immediately and prepared as many as 200,000 Indian troops in the area. The mission was called "Operation Vijay".

Understanding the Conflict

The Pakistan Army had an advantage at the beginning of the conflict because they were higher up, allowing them to easily kill their Indian counterparts. They shot down two Indian planes and another crashed. During the war, Pakistan sought mediation from the United States when President Bill Clinton demanded that troops withdraw from the Line of Control.

When Pakistan retreated, the Indian army sought other Pakistani positions and conquered the mountains. They completed their work on July 26. A total of 527 Indian soldiers were killed in the fighting, compared to 700 in Pakistani camps.

After India's victory, Pakistan refused to participate in the conflict. They continued to blame Kashmiri separatists. However, it was later found that they gave rewards to warriors who fought in the war. India celebrated its victory on the 26th of July and since then this day has been celebrated across the country every year.

Significance of the day

The Kargil War was a turning point in India’s history as it showed that India could hold its ground against a militant superpower like Pakistan. It also showed that India’s military capabilities had been underestimated by other countries. The war also highlighted the importance of the modernisation of our military and the need for technological advancement to counter any such future threats.

The significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas cannot be underestimated as it serves to remind us all of the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers. It is a day to pay tribute to all those brave souls who laid down their lives for our nation. It is also a reminder of our commitment to ensure that such incidents do not happen again and that we are able to safeguard our borders from any enemy attack.

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration

On this day, several events are organised across the country in order to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Wreaths are placed at war memorials in various cities and special prayers are held for those who have laid down their lives in defence of our country. Schools across the country organise debates and quizzes on various topics related to the Kargil War. Officials from the army are invited to share their experiences from the war with students in order to instil patriotism and love for the nation.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is an opportunity for all citizens across India to come together and express their gratitude towards those who risk their lives daily in protecting our nation from any external threat. It is a day to remember those brave soldiers who sacrificed their today for our tomorrow; a day when we must reaffirm our commitment to them and pledge never to forget their service or shirk from protecting our motherland. We must never let such brave souls fade away from memory but rather keep them alive by celebrating their courage and valour every Kargil Vijay Diwas!

