Kargil Vijay Diwas: Netizens go emotional after martyr Capt Vijayant Thapar's uniform pic surfaces

Kargil Vijay Diwas: To commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas and the brave soldiers who were martyred on the battleground to safeguard the mother nation in 1999, the DLF Mall of Noida has organised an event. The mall has exhibited the uniform of 22-year-old Captain Vijayant Thapar who was fatally shot during the Kargil War’s Knoll assault on June 29, 1999. Every year, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26.

Sharing the proud moment on Twitter, Captain Thapar’s father, retired Colonel Virender Thapar, tweeted a photo with the uniform of his martyred son. He was accompanied by his wife Tripta Thapar and both were looking proud.

Capt Vijayant Thapar's uniform displayed at Dlf Mall Noida

Taking to Twitter, retired Colonel Virender Thapar wrote, “Standing in front of Martyr Son’s uniform displayed at Dlf Mall Noida. Uniform symbolises the unity of the fraternity and their values. Functions held in to honor THE UNIFORM for a week on Kargil Vijay Diwas. JAI HIND”.

Netizens reacted

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Hats off to your courage and strong will power and I salute you both.I had the opportunity to meet you both many times.Hope that we meet again this time at Dras on KARGIL Vijay Diwas. A big salute to Brave Heart."

"My greatest tributes to the Martyr & son of the soil who sacrificed his life for the motherland, my salute to his proud & brave family whom blessed him with the core values of beloved nation first above anything and sent him to Army," another tweeted.

Sharing his thought one more Twitter user reacted, "Sir, we all are highly indebted to your son for his supreme sacrifice at such a young age.Hats off to you and your wife to have given birth to such a braveheart. My deepest regards to Shaheed Capt Vijyant Thapar."

