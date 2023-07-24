Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, quotes, Facebook status, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages to share online

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas and honour the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during the war against Pakistan in July 1999. During the winters of 1998-1999, Operation Vijay was launched by the Indian Armed Forces after the Pakistani army captured the Kargil outposts. The war lasted for 60 days in Ladakh's Kargil.

Kargil War was the first battle that happened after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On this occasion, we have collated a list of wishes, quotes, Facebook statuses, WhatsApp messages, and HD wallpapers for you to share with friends and families on social media.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 wishes

Let us salute all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Hail the Courageous Indian Soldiers who laid their lives for the country, its land, and its people. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023!

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023!

The nation will always be grateful to you for your supreme sacrifice, valour, and courage. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023!

Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023!

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Quotes

"The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war." - Douglas MacArthur

"Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it but I will be back for sure" - Captain Vikram Batra

"Every lover is a soldier." - Ovid

"Victory doesn't come cheap, we also had to carry some biers... A tribute to the martyrs of India" - Amitesh Sodhiya

"The hardest thing of all for a soldier is to retreat." - Duke of Wellington

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 HD wallpapers

