National Thermal Engineer Day 2023: Why is the day celebrated?

National Thermal Engineer Day 2023: Every year on July 24, the world comes together to create awareness about the contributions of thermal engineers. Thermal energy transfers the heat between multiple systems, according to thermodynamics. The day also focuses on the importance of thermal energy in our daily lives.

On the occasion, let's find out its history, significance, and wishes you can share on social media with thermal engineers in your life.

National Thermal Energy 2023: History

The day was first initiated in 2014 by thermal engineers at Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc (ATS). The company decided to celebrate National Engineer Day on July 24. The first celebrations were widespread and got global recognition.

For those unversed, ATS was founded in 1989 as a consulting company that deals with the heat management of electronics. Headquartered in Massachusetts, United States, the company highlights the hard work and perseverance of thermal engineers along with the electronic and software industries. It also highlights how the thermal engineer's work goes unnoticed.

Why National Thermal Energy Day is celebrated?

National Thermal Engineer Day is celebrated to help the world acknowledge the role of thermal energy which boosts the technological growth of a nation. Thermal engineers work round the clock to design effective heat sinks, thermal management strategies, and cooling solutions to help electronic devices operate optimally.

National Thermal Energy Day 2023 wishes

Happy National Thermal Engineers Day to all the thermal engineers out there who play no stone unturned to keep the country running.

Thermal engineers see the world through a different lens. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day 2023.

The reason we get electricity and hot water in our homes is thermal engineers. Happy Thermal Engineers Day.

Thermal energy gadgets have an important role to play in the society. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day 2023.

