Important to take comments in their entirety: MEA on US State Department reaction on farmers protest

Image Source : ANI US State Dept has acknowledged steps been taken by India towards agricultural reforms, says MEA.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday responded after US State Department statement in wake of the farmers protests saying we have taken note of the comments of the US State Department. It is important to take such comments in the context in which they are made and in their entirety.

"US State Dept has acknowledged steps been taken by India towards agricultural reforms. Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity & ongoing efforts of government and concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," said Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson.

"India and US are both vibrant democracies with shared values. Incidents of violence and vandalism at historic Red Fort on January 26 evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the Capitol Hill incident on Jan 6 and are addressed as per local laws," MEA said.

"The temporary measures with regards to internet access in certain parts of the Delhi-NCR region were therefore understandably undertaken to prevent further violence," Anurag Srivastava said.

